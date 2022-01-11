January 2022 is one of the worst possible times to get Covid-19. That’s not only because hospitals are dangerously full, but because after nearly two years of gradually learning more about SARS-CoV-2, the omicron variant has thrust scientists and doctors back into a state of ignorance and guessing. Tests and treatments are in short supply. But this isn’t March 2020 all over again; in fact, the situation is likely to improve dramatically in just a couple of months.