The other minority shareholders are sitting prettier than on Monday, but don’t get Elliott’s rewards. Should they feel aggrieved? It’s thanks to Elliott that they’ve got a better deal in the first place, if not the best one. And while they can’t sell all of their stock to the sweetened buyback, it’s possible Rocket could come back with a third offer in future around the same price. Much of that upside was being priced into the shares on Tuesday, which closed up 20%. Not bad for free-riding on another fund’s activism.