So how much would Boots be worth? Assuming 600-700 million pounds of earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortization in a normal year, and applying Tesco Plc’s forward multiple of 7.4 times Ebitda (it’s also a defensive brick-and-mortar retailer), that could mean an enterprise value of about 5 billion pounds ($6.8 billion) for Boots’ U.K. business. But it also has operations in Ireland, Norway, the Netherlands and Thailand, as well as an optician business and a suite of private-label beauty and personal-care brands. So, depending on what is included, the valuation could be nearer to 7 billion pounds.