ITT: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

STAMFORD, Conn. — STAMFORD, Conn. — ITT Corp. (ITT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $115.2 million. The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $1.39 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.29 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.24 per share.

The supplier of parts and services to a wide variety of industries posted revenue of $774.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $766.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $367 million, or $4.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.99 billion.

ITT expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.55 to $4.95 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ITT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ITT

GiftOutline Gift Article