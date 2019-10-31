The two will meet with government officials and local leaders in Morocco’s capital, Rabat, and in Casablanca to discuss how to help women in the region gain a measure of economic independence.

It will be Ivanka Trump’s third overseas trip of the year to promote the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative , which was launched in February.

She previously traveled to sub-Saharan Africa and to South America to promote the program.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD