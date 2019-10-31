WASHINGTON — Ivanka Trump is getting ready to promote her women’s economic development program on an upcoming trip to Morocco.

The White House says President Donald Trump’s daughter and senior adviser will visit the north African country in early November.

She’ll travel with Sean Cairncross, CEO of the Millennium Challenge Corp. , an independent U.S. foreign assistance agency.

The two will meet with government officials and local leaders in Morocco’s capital, Rabat, and in Casablanca to discuss how to help women in the region gain a measure of economic independence.

It will be Ivanka Trump’s third overseas trip of the year to promote the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative , which was launched in February.

She previously traveled to sub-Saharan Africa and to South America to promote the program.

