Jabil, Hertz rise; Avidity, Provident Financial fall

NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:
The car-rental company is reportedly teaming with BP to develop a national network of charging stations for electric vehicles.
Avient Corp., down $1.89 to $31.04.
The maker of plastics and other materials cut its financial forecast for the year as it faces weaker demand.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc., down 56 cents to $97.23.
The restaurant operator’s fourth-quarter revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.
Avidity Biosciences Inc., down $2.05 to $16.70.
Regulators put a partial hold on enrolling new patients for a study of the company’s potential treatment for a genetic muscle disorder.
Emerson Electric Co. down 8 cents to $73.06.
The maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments is selling its business in Russia to local management.
Exxon Mobil Corp., up $1.76 to $85.74.
Energy stocks gained ground along with rising oil prices.