And while the superstars of old will be repackaged, meme-ified and turned into holograms to ensure their longevity — Stephen Witt, author of “How Music Got Free,” tells me he imagines a “Get Back”-style documentary could be a regular occurrence for boomer artists — those lower down the chain will face even more pressure, not least as podcasts and audio-books multiply. No wonder music listening, which used to be a series of monogamous relationships with albums and bands, now resembles Tinder’s hookup culture, says MIDiA Research analyst Mark Mulligan.