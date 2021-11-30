Tim O’Brien: I felt this was long overdue. If you’re the CEO of two companies, you’re not really the CEO of any company. I’ve always wondered about the sense of yourself as a manager and how serious you are about the vision and the employees at both companies if you’re claiming to be able to manage two high-profile companies effectively. Jack famously basically invented Twitter when he discovered he could use text messaging as the spine for a robust digital media and communications platform. But I don’t think Jack ever had his vision for where he wanted to take it and what he could do to improve the quality of the service and in the lives of users on Twitter. I say this as a passionate Twitter user. [Twitter] breaks down walls among people, but for the most part, it’s been the province of journalists, celebrities, politicians and athletes with some interesting subgroups as well. But it hasn’t been proven yet that it can grow up and continue to thrive in a competitive world.