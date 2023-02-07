Jack Henry: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MONETT, Mo. — MONETT, Mo. — Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $80.8 million. On a per-share basis, the Monett, Missouri-based company said it had net income of $1.10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The payment processsing company posted revenue of $505.3 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $519.7 million.

Jack Henry expects full-year earnings to be $4.79 to $4.83 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.05 billion to $2.06 billion.

