But the state’s lack of money for road maintenance changed that.
In 2018, lawmakers authorized a lottery as the state was forced to close hundreds of unsafe bridges. The first $80 million a year from lottery revenue will go to highways, then the rest goes to education.
Democratic state Rep. Alyce Clarke of Jackson will buy the ceremonial first ticket Monday morning at a convenience store in south Jackson.
She’s advocated for a lottery for years.
