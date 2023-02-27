James River Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PEMBROKE, Bermuda — PEMBROKE, Bermuda — James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $17.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 53 cents per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $225.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $31 million, or 59 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $813.7 million.

