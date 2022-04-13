Placeholder while article actions load

Two topics dominated questions about JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s first-quarter earnings on Wednesday: Russia and recession risks. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon didn’t dismiss these problems, but his outlook remains undimmed based on the strength and spending power of the American consumer. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Despite reams of market commentary on yield curve inversion and so forth, Dimon, like everyone else, cannot say whether the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates too far and too fast for markets and the economy to bear. Rates are expected to rise higher and from a lower starting point this year alone than they did over two years to the end of 2018, when financial market wobbles last forced the Fed into a sharp reversal.

Adding in the Fed’s halt to its bond-buying programs, Dimon said, the central bank has never tightened monetary policy this sharply ever. It is just impossible to know how it’s going to play out.

But back to the present: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will be a bright red thread through the results of U.S. banks, likely bringing some big losses but also an unexpected boost to trading in financial markets.

For JPMorgan, Russia was a big factor in $524 million of unrealized losses in commodities and derivatives exposures in its markets business and was behind about $300 million of the $900 million it added to credit reserves against the risk of defaults.

Market volatility also brought its rewards, but the bank was noncommittal on whether these are temporary or a template for the rest of the year. Currencies and emerging markets especially helped JPMorgan’s revenue from fixed-income trading to crush expectations. The business turned in its third-best quarter of the past five years. It made $5.7 billion in revenue, beaten only marginally by the figure in the first quarter last year and beaten heavily by results from the extraordinary second quarter of 2020, when a rush of central bank support rescued markets from the onset of the Covid pandemic.

The bank would have done better still if not for the blowup in the nickel market in February, when an aggressive Chinese trader closed the market temporarily. JPMorgan’s financing role cost it $120 million in markdowns, part of the $524 million of unrealized losses.

Equities trading also did well, though fees from dealmaking and fundraising in markets collapsed more than expected. It is hard to see these recovering in the near term at least, though the pipeline — as always for optimistic investment bankers — remains strong.

Dimon and Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Barnum are much more sanguine on U.S. consumers and on the benefits to come from rate increases. There was limited evidence of this in the first quarter, however.

Consumer spending trends are strong, with credit and debit card volumes up about one-fifth year over year. The trend was downward compared with the fourth quarter — which of course includes holiday spending — and consumer loan balances also went backward.

Still, Barnum hinted to analysts and investors that he will increase the target for net interest income excluding the markets business at the bank’s investor day next month. The current forecast is for revenue of more than $53 billion, and he said that the “in excess part” could be bigger than he previously thought, maybe a couple of billion, but he didn’t want to get too precise.

That would entail some aggressive growth. Keith Horowitz, an analyst at Citigroup, was forecasting a full-year total of $56 billion ahead of the results, about $12 billion ahead of 2021’s result. To hit that, JPMorgan’s average result for the next three quarters will need to be nearly 26% ahead of its first-quarter income.

With no fresh detail on the bank’s spending plans or changes to any of its targets, JPMorgan’s shares slipped on the day by about 3%, dragging down the shares of rivals, too. But Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley fell by the least among its chief peers, with investors taking more positives from JPMorgan’s markets result than from its outlook on lending and interest revenue.

Dimon was sure of two things: Net interest income is going to grow, but at some point some people and businesses will start to struggle with their debts and credit will get worse. The problem for JPMorgan and its rivals will be if repayment problems start turning up sooner rather than later.

