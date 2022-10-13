Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The bipartisan congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol wrapped up what is likely to be its final public hearing by emphasizing the obvious: Former President Donald Trump spearheaded a wide-ranging attempt to overturn the results of a presidential election, and the failed coup would have never happened without his involvement.

“The central cause of January 6 was one man: Donald Trump,” Representative Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican and committee member, said at Thursday’s hearing. “Our nation cannot only punish the foot soldiers who stormed our Capitol. Those who planned to overturn our election, and brought us to the point of violence, must also be accountable.”

So there it is. All of the witness statements, video and audio recordings and clearheaded, gripping narrative that have accompanied these indispensable hearings boil down to a referendum on accountability. While hundreds of the rioters who laid siege to Congress have been charged with crimes and received prison sentences, the architects of the putsch have thus far largely escaped the consequences of the various political and social disasters they set in motion.

At this point, voters and law enforcement are the two most vital channels for meting out full accountability to Trump and his merry band of coup plotters. And the committee has not only challenged those camps to fully embrace accountability but to have a realistic understanding of what is at stake if they shirk their duties. “With every effort to excuse or justify the conduct of the former president we chip away at the foundation of our republic,” Cheney noted. “Indefensible conduct is defended, inexcusable conduct is excused. Without accountability it all becomes normal, and it will recur.”

Much hand-wringing has greeted the prospect of political upheaval sparked by Attorney General Merrick Garland (a Democrat) choosing to indict Trump (a Republican) on charges of, say, conspiring to defraud the US, obstructing official government proceedings, seditious conspiracy and dereliction of duty. That possibility is fine to consider, but it shouldn’t be prioritized over the incalculable damage that will result from accepting the idea that a former president and his minions are above the law.If Garland prosecutes Trump, he’ll have to convince a jury that Trump knew he lost the 2020 presidential election and chose to overturn that result as part of a criminal conspiracy. Anyone who has engaged with the totality of evidence that the Jan. 6 panel has presented — much of it from Republicans and former members of Trump’s own White House — should have little doubt that Trump knew exactly what he was doing and that proving that in a courtroom wouldn’t be elusive.After all, the hearings have shown that the Jan. 6 wasn’t an isolated incident — much less what one GOP lawmaker described as a “normal tourist visit” despite helping barricade the House gallery doors — but part of a premeditated and broader assault on democracy that involved months of planning. Conspirators called that effort “the January 6 strategy,” and one of them advised others to keep the scheme secret.The lawlessness at work here hasn’t been lost on jurists who have looked closely at Trump’s conspiracy. In March, US District Judge David Carter said that Trump likely and knowingly committed fraud when he and one of his lawyers, John Eastman, plotted to block Congress’s certification of the 2020 presidential election to keep Trump in office. Carter called the effort a “coup in search of a legal theory.”

Thanks to the Jan. 6 committee’s conscientious, hard work and deft storytelling, other aspects of the attempted coup have come into sharp focus. Trump insisted that the 2020 election was rigged even though his closest advisers bluntly told him that wasn’t the case. (Former Attorney General William Barr told the committee that he told Trump that his riffs were “bullshit,” “rubbish” and “idiotic.”)Michael Luttig, a well-regarded former judge and staunch conservative, told the committee that Trump is a pure insurrectionist. “Donald Trump and his allies and supporters are a clear and present danger to American democracy,” he said. “They would attempt to overturn that 2024 election in the same way that they attempted to overturn the 2020 election. But succeed.”The hearings offered a harrowing account of how much pressure Trump applied to former Vice President Mike Pence to persuade him to corrupt the 2020 election by refusing to approve the electoral count — including exposing Pence to physical harm. Trump’s team filed scores of groundless and unsuccessful lawsuits challenging election results in swing states and leaned on Republican election officials to play ball by finding nonexistent evidence of electoral fraud. Innocent poll workers were publicly smeared by cronies such as Rudolph Giuliani.Jarring, violent videos of the Jan. 6 siege were troubling highlights of the hearings, and they offered touchstones for the testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson, a onetime aide to Trump’s last chief of staff, Mark Meadows. She said that Trump was repeatedly warned about the possibility of violence at the Capitol and chose to ignore the alarms. When he spoke to seditionists at the Ellipse, he promised, instead, that he would march with them to the Capitol. He wanted to join in. (The Secret Service derailed that plan, much to Trump’s chagrin — and more evidence around that drama surfaced at Thursday’s hearing.) When he later watched the violence on a White House TV, he merely beamed.

While ignoring repeated entreaties from his staff to stop the violence, Trump called senators to encourage them to delay certifying the election. He took to Twitter to post a video link to his incendiary speech at the Ellipse and to question Pence’s courage.

If Republicans take control of the House in the coming midterm elections, they will defenestrate the Jan. 6 committee as quickly as they can. So we might as well thank everyone on the committee now for educating the American public on the gravity of this dangerous moment. The committee also decided to issue a subpoena to force Trump to testify, but that may be a theatrical gesture this late in the proceedings. Even so, the committee has crafted an indelible portrait of his culpability.

Trump’s “efforts to overturn the election were not random or disconnected,” Representative Elaine Luria, a Democrat, said at Thursday’s hearing. “Rather they were part of a coordinated, multipart plan to ensure that he stayed in power. Donald Trump was the driver behind each part of this plan. He was personally and directly involved. Of course a key element of the plan was continuing to convince tens of millions of Americans that he did not, in fact, lose.”And Trump’s standard-bearers are legion. As the midterms draw near, consider this: Many Republican candidates running for Congress or governor around the country continue to peddle the lie that the 2020 election was fraudulent and have made that claim a centerpiece of their bids for power. Trump’s poison is in other politicians’ veins. If they secure office, they’ll have the ability to torpedo legitimate election results.The GOP doesn’t need Trump at the steering wheel to continue savaging the Constitution, and that handiwork alone merits tough-mindedness among voters and law enforcement about taking on him and his legacy.

