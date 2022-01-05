Some of the concerns are sensible but come rather late in the game. For example, many on the right are outraged to discover that Jan. 6 detainees are being held in substandard conditions as they await trial. Good point. Activists have argued for years that the detention facilities in Washington, D.C., are horrific. Yet one searches in vain for earlier objections from conservatives about the thousands of city residents who have for decades been housed in those same dreadful conditions.