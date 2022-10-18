J&J beats 3Q forecasts, exchange rates weigh on forecast

Johnson & Johnson topped third-quarter expectations thanks to growth in pharmaceutical sales, but the health care giant continued to tread cautiously with its outlook due to the strong dollar.
That’s a narrower forecast than the $10-to-$10.10 range the company predicted in July.
For the full year, analysts expect, on average, earnings of $10.07 per share, according to FactSet.
J&J brings in nearly half of its sales from outside the United States. A strong U.S. dollar that is near parity with the euro can affect sales for companies that do a lot of international business.
They have to convert those sales into dollars when they report earnings. The stronger dollar decreases the value of those sales. It also gives foreign products a price edge in the United States.
In the third quarter, J&J’s profit climbed 22% to $4.46 billion. Revenue rose 2% to $23.79 billion, and adjusted earnings totaled $2.55 per share.
Analysts were expecting earnings of $2.48 per share on $23.36 billion in revenue, according to FactSet.
Shares of New Brunswick, New Jersey company rose 2% before the opening bell.