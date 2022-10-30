Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In the 1840s, tens of thousands of immigrants descended upon California seeking gold to make their fortune. Might Japanese youths looking to flip burgers be next? It’s a facetious thought, but Japanese media is nonetheless all agog to learn that, thanks to new legislation, workers in fast-food restaurants in the Golden State may soon earn $22 an hour. At current yen levels, that amounts to nearly 3,300 yen — or close to four times Japan’s average minimum wage.

At 40 hours a week, that salary would be double what new graduates of Japan’s finest universities could expect to receive at the nation’s prestigious megabanks. One commentator said the discrepancy made working in Japan “seem stupid.”

The yen’s historic weakness hasn’t caused the problem, merely exaggerated the gap. Together with rising inflation, the currency has shone a harsh light on an ugly truth: By international standards, Japan’s famously hard-working masses are egregiously underpaid.

Advertisement

It’s a legacy of decades of economic treading water and conservative choices from both management and workers. Japan’s average wages have infamously flatlined for three decades and stand well below the OECD average. Companies have become obsessed with cutting costs and they’ve gotten pretty good at it too, with cash reserves and profit margins surging.

But the knock-on effect of the battered yen on inflation now means that workers’ real earnings are being squeezed like rarely before. While Apple Inc. touted the unchanged prices of this year’s iPhone lineup, Japanese consumers pay over 20% more for an iPhone 14 compared to last year’s model. Predictably, sales in one of Apple’s key regions are some of the worst in years.

The situation has some fretting about the risk of a brain drain, as the young go in search of opportunities abroad. Conversely, the health-care and construction workers that Japan has been trying to coax from overseas may find the country a less attractive destination when they calculate how much their wages are worth back home.

Advertisement

Even in the current inflationary period, companies are still choosing to absorb most of the increase in largely imported input costs, rather than passing them on to the consumer. For every 100 yen increase in expenses, firms shift an average of just 36.6 yen onto the customer, according to a survey of more than 1,600 businesses by Teikoku Databank. Contrary to the stereotype of the cozy Japanese cartel, competition in many sectors is fierce and with the pandemic recovery incomplete, many fear higher prices will send spenders to their rivals.

Of course, it’s good news for consumers (especially the country’s pensioners) that Japan’s inflation remains relatively low, even if it’s creeping up, with Tokyo prices less fresh food rising 3.4% in October, the most since 1989. For shareholders, the increased profit margins Japanese companies manage to eke out are welcome — particularly if you’re paying in dollars.

But the remaining 63.4 yen of that 100 yen cost increase must come out of somewhere. In practice, that means cost cuts and lower profit margins, which in turn results in less money for workers. That also contributes to the insidious practice of requesting lower prices from subcontractors, which exerts severe downward pressure on firms further down the value chain.

Advertisement

The Bank of Japan on Friday signaled its confusion, citing “high uncertainties” over how firms would set wages in an inflationary environment. It’s not hard to see where they’re coming from — these circumstances haven’t existed in Japan in three decades, before firms were traumatized when the economic bubble burst. It’s hard to predict how they’ll react.

But it’s difficult to get too excited over news that Rengo, Japan’s largest labor union, plans to seek a 5% increase in next year’s spring wage negotiations. Even if management agrees to that request, Rengo only has 7 million members, a fraction of Japan’s working population. Wage talks have largely failed to move the needle for three decades: It’s more fundamental, structural problems that need to be addressed.

Those include the still-dismal ability for workers to easily move throughout the job market; the disparity between full-time workers and part-time contract staff; the low starting wages, even for highly skilled workers; and the many other vestiges of an employment system that has long outlived its usefulness.

Advertisement

The problem, of course, is that any attempt to fix matters are likely to be deeply unpopular. A key reason workers are paid so little is because it’s incredibly difficult to dismiss them. Without a soaring population there will be no return to the high-growth boom of the 1970s and 80s, when the country boasted almost everyone was middle class. Labor reform would inevitably require trading in job security for job liquidity. Significant moves to reward those with more skills or risk appetite will inevitably lift economic inequality, something that Japan has largely avoided despite the slow years (a key reason its crime is so low and streets so clean.)

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has talked a big game on securing wage increases, but is he the man to tackle such an unpleasant issue when his stock has never been lower? Inflation and the weak yen add a sense of urgency but also open a window of opportunity, as companies and consumers alike become used to seeing prices rise and start to consider their options to tackle it. Kishida talks about using the soft yen to Japan’s advantage; a bold program to incentivize investment and jobs in Japan, from both foreign and domestic firms, is long overdue.

Despite the yen, it’s unlikely that Japan’s youth will give up the country’s many advantages to ask Angelenos if they want fries with that. But another 30 years of stagnant wages? No one will be lovin’ that.

Advertisement

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Workers in Japan Should Ask for a Raise: Gearoid Reidy

• Inflation Overshoots in Japan. No Big Deal: Moss & Reidy

• Wall Street Is in Denial Over the ‘Real’ Economy: Gary Shilling

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Gearoid Reidy is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Japan and the Koreas. He previously led the breaking news team in North Asia, and was the Tokyo deputy bureau chief.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article