FILE - In this May 12, 2016, file photo, then Nissan Motor Co. President and CEO Carlos Ghosn arrives for a joint press conference with Mitsubishi Motors Corp. in Yokohama, near Tokyo. At left is Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa. Japan’s court has denied the prosecutor’s request to extend detention of ex-Nissan chair Carlos Ghosn. (Eugene Hoshiko, File/Associated Press)

TOKYO — A Japanese court has denied prosecutors’ request to extend detention of former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn.

The Tokyo District Court on Thursday rejected the request for another 10-day detention over his indictment for falsification of financial reports.

Ghosn was arrested Nov. 19, along with another executive, Greg Kelly, over allegations that they underreported Ghosn’s pay in 2011-2015 and both have since been charged.

The arrest of an industry icon has raised concerns over the Japanese automaker and the future of its alliance with Renault SA of France.

