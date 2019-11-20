It apologized in a statement to shareholders, customers and other parties for the scandal.

A company spokesman said the company learned about the wrongdoing through a whistleblower and filed a criminal complaint in August.

Japan Display did not provide further details as an investigation continues.

The company was formed in 2012, when Japanese rivals Sony Corp., Toshiba Corp. and Hitachi combined their display operations.

It has racked up red ink for the last five years.

