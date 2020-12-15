But he said that due to weakness in services exports, overall exports are not likely to return to pre-virus levels until the middle of next year.
Exports to China rose 3.8%, which was weaker than the 10% jump in October. Imports from China climbed nearly 7%. Exports to the United States fell 2.5% while imports sank 14%, leaving a balance of 588.3 billion yen ($5.7 billion).
China is Japan’s largest export market and its recovery from the shocks of the coronavirus pandemic has helped it and other economies that are still struggling with a resurgence of outbreaks. The recovery in demand helped net trade boost Japan’s economic growth in the July-September quarter by nearly 3%.
It may also boost growth in this quarter, though a rebound in imports is also likely, Tom Learmouth of Capital Economics said in a report.
