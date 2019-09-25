Akio Toyoda, center, the President and CEO of Toyota Motor Co., with the group of the Japanese automakers chiefs speaks to Japanese Trade Minister Isshu Sugawara, not in picture, during a meeting Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in Tokyo. The U.S. and Japan on Wednesday signed a limited trade deal that will eliminate tariffs and expand market access on farm, industrial and digital products. But the deal does not address autos, a key sticking point during months of contentious negotiations, and President Donald Trump indicated the two countries were still working on a broader agreement. (Eugene Hoshiko/Associated Press)

TOKYO — Japanese automakers have urged government officials to do more to improve their business environment after their government signed a trade deal with the U.S. that only kept auto tariffs unchanged.

Japanese and U.S. leaders signed a trade agreement that would allow more American imports into Japan and reduce the U.S. trade deficit.

Japanese automakers were hoping to see auto tariffs eliminated, but Japan could only keep them at 2.5% and a promise for no more for now.

Trade Minister Isshu Sugawara invited heads of automakers to a meeting Thursday after the agreement was signed to gain their understanding.

Toyota Motor Co. president Akio Toyoda urged government to do more, citing harsh business environment.

Sugawara said the deal would help assure free and fair trade between the two nations.

