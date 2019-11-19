Exports and imports to other regions, including Europe and China, also fell.

Overall, exports fell 9.2 percent last month from the same month the previous year, while imports declined 14.8 percent, according to the Finance Ministry’s preliminary report.

The tariff war between the U.S. and China has taken a toll across Asia, hurting manufacturers and supply chains.

A dispute between Japan and South Korea over high-tech exports has added to the uncertainty.

