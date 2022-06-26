Placeholder while article actions load

Japan is definitely considering thinking about possibly lifting its capital gains tax rate. Maybe. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s back-and-forth on this subject has dominated discussion since he was elected last year. The premier is broadly popular but has regularly attracted opprobrium for his singular response to any and all questions: “I’m considering it.”

Nowhere has his indecision been more infuriating than when it comes to the subject of capital gains taxes — the levies on dividends and the sales of shares, which currently stands at 20%. (That compares with the 15% that applies to most individual investors in the US.) Having strongly suggested he would raise taxes while campaigning for leader of Japan’s ruling party with one ally positing a rate of 25%, Kishida seemed to reverse course after markets tumbled. Another aide suggested earlier this year the policy was a nonstarter, only for Kishida to go and say earlier this month that discussions were ongoing. The debate is “definitely not over,” he said in May.

Advertisement

Investors dislike the uncertainty. The good news is that election season is officially under way in Japan, and raising the capital gains tax isn’t in the party’s manifesto. But the lack of clarity is clearly affecting sentiment. Kishida talks about doubling the country’s income from asset investment, part of a well-intentioned goal to boost the nation’s wealth. But the cloud of potentially higher taxes hangs over every comment — and makes it difficult for investors to trust him.

Just when markets have grown tired of Kishida’s vacillations, along comes an unexpected counterexample: neighboring South Korea. Within three months of being elected, President Yoon Suk Yeol has unveiled an economic policy that includes the removal of capital gains taxes for all but the wealthiest retail investors, as well as cutting the tax on stock transactions.

Yoon’s move is a populist policy, of course — retail investing is big business in South Korea. So big, in fact, that the amateur investing base became an important constituency during this year’s presidential election, both for Yoon and his opponent Lee Jae-myung. The number of stock trading accounts in the country has doubled in the past five years.

Advertisement

While retail investing has been growing in Japan, the majority of the population remains uninterested. Kishida is far from the first prime minister to promise to shift cash out of from under the futon and into performing assets. But he is the first to promise it while facing inflation. An “All Japan” effort to get that money into Japan’s many well-managed and high-yielding companies would be a start.

Inflation is mild in Japan compared with other countries, but it is real. Core prices rose a meager 2.1% in May, but that masks the true pain for the average consumer: a 13% rise in vegetable prices, a 19% rise in electricity bills and a 9% gain in the price of potato chips. That means the country’s long-held compact is in danger of breaking: Bank accounts still yield essentially nothing, an acceptable situation only during deflation, when cash is an appreciating asset.

There’s little sign of permanent wage increases. Bonuses at large firms did jump this summer, rising 14% — but the problem with bonuses is they are fickle, and unlike regular wages companies can take them away at their leisure. One book out this week captured the zeitgeist and made waves by promising to explain how to live a prosperous life on just 2 million yen a year — less than $15,000. Doesn’t Japan’s rising dividend income start to sound enticing in that context?

Advertisement

The details of Kishida’s asset-investment-income doubling plan are set to be unveiled this year. It will involve promoting the use of tax-free NISA accounts — another well-meaning program (in this case copied from the UK), but one that is complex and confusing. One survey found just 23% of people are familiar with more than the name, a number that hasn’t budged in five years.

Kishida should embrace investing, just as his Korean counterpart has. A first step would be to shelve the idea of raising capital gains taxes — publicly and once and for all. Should Kishida and Yoon meet for the first time at the NATO leaders’ summit in Madrid next week, perhaps Kishida could ask for some stock tips.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

•

The Japanese Need to Invest Before It’s Too Late: Gearoid Reidy

•

A Real-Life K-Drama Is Streaming on Your Samsung: Daniel Moss

Advertisement

•

The Yen Won’t Be Moved by 1990s Nostalgia: Reidy and Moss

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Gearoid Reidy is a Bloomberg News senior editor covering Japan. He previously led the breaking news team in North Asia and was the Tokyo deputy bureau chief.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article