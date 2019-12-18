Exports to the U.S. fell 13%, while those to South Korea dropped 17%.

Japan and South Korea have disagreed over compensation for Japan’s colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula from 1910 to 1945. Both sides have retaliated by making trade approval procedures more difficult.

Japanese exports to China have been declining because of an economic slowdown in China, a major driver of regional growth, partly because of China’s trade dispute with the U.S.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD