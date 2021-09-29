He’s also likely to face some edgy calls on foreign policy. Like many nations in Asia, Japan has for a long time preferred not to publicly entertain a choice between the guarantor of its security, the U.S., and its biggest trading partner, China. But it’s becoming harder to fudge this. Just ask Australia, which for a long time had a similarly split defense-commerce approach. Canberra took a step closer to ending the fiction this month when it agreed to a new accord with the U.S. and U.K. that would see Australia develop nuclear submarines, a move that infuriated China. The stakes are greater for Japan, given its closer proximity to China and territorial disputes. Kishida, a former foreign minister, knows this as well as anyone.