The deal will likely be completed by March 2021, according to Tokyo-based Takeda.
Takeda said it wants to focus on specialized areas, such as disorders of the digestive system, rare diseases, plasma-derived therapies and the prevention and treatment of cancer, rather than the increasingly competitive consumer sector.
The subsidiary, spun off in 2017, sells drugs popular in Japan called Alinamin, a type of vitamin supplement, and Bendex, a cold remedy.
Blackstone plans to develop the business and retain all the workers, Takeda’s statement said.
Takeda, among the global companies working on a treatment for COVID-19, expects the sale to boost its net profit by about 105 billion yen ($1 billion).
Takeda, which acquired international biotech company Shire in 2019, has recently been selling off what it sees as its other non-core assets, including manufacturing sites in Europe and products in South America.
