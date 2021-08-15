While China didn’t open the spigots as aggressively as the U.S., either on the monetary or fiscal fronts, Beijing isn’t rushing to dispense with the support it did put in place. “The basis of the domestic recovery is not yet solid,” the PBOC said in its report. That’s not radically different from the Fed, which is tiptoeing toward trimming quantitative easing, so long as “substantial further progress” is made toward its goals. Until a few months ago, China’s recovery looked impressive. It posted a record 18.3% growth in the first quarter from a year earlier and 7.9% in the April-to-June period. Lately, things have slowed down and authorities want to take out some insurance. The PBOC last month lowered the amount banks must keep in reserve, a move unexpected in its speed and breadth. Officials have signaled another cut might be in the offing. HSBC Holdings Plc described the stance as “fine tuning.” Is it all that different from Powell’s plans for a very gradual taper of QE that could begin in a few months and proceed slowly over the course of a year or more? This isn’t a bold Fed.