JBG Smith Properties: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. — BETHESDA, Md. — JBG Smith Properties (JBGS) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.
The company said it had a loss of $18.6 million, or 17 cents per share.
The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $150.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $123.3 million.
For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $155.3 million, or $1.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $491.7 million.
