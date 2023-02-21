JBT: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHICAGO — CHICAGO — John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $37.5 million. The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.17 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.49 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.44 per share.

The food processing and transportation services company posted revenue of $599.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $598.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $130.7 million, or $4.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.17 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, JBT expects its per-share earnings to range from 65 cents to 75 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $5 to $5.50 per share.

