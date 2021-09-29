The attacks don’t stop there. The Sept. 5 issue of Panchjanya had on its cover, in a similar unflattering light, Narayana Murthy, a co-founder of software firm Infosys Ltd. The article referred to glitches in the tax e-filing portal the vendor has developed for India to level unsubstantiated accusations that made many in the country’s private sector nervous. “There are allegations that Infosys management is deliberately trying to destabilize the Indian economy,” it said. Interestingly, Murthy, who’s now just a large shareholder in Infosys, owns, through his family office, three-quarters of Cloudtail, the largest seller of goods made by others on Amazon’s India website. Amazon owns the rest. Facing intense scrutiny on large, connected-party resellers on the retailing website, the partners have agreed to dissolve the joint venture by next year. (Murthy hasn’t publicly commented on the article, while the RSS has sought to distance itself by saying that the magazine is not its mouthpiece.)The scurrilous allegations are only part of the problem. As the Canadian communications theorist Marshall McLuhan said, the medium is the message. The RSS, an all-male organization of small traders, builders and businessmen, can be a formidable foe, especially in India’s current climate of strident economic nationalism.