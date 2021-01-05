Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc., up $3.01 to $11.40.

SVB Financial Group is buying the private banking and wealth management company for $900 million.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., up $1.07 to $112.77.

The chipmaker is considering building an advanced packaging facility in Tokyo, according to media reports.

Exact Sciences Corp., down $1.89 to $126.88.

The molecular diagnostics company gave investors an encouraging fiscal fourth-quarter financial update.

fuboTV Inc., up $3.09 to $27.33.

The digital entertainment company raised its fiscal fourth-quarter revenue forecasts.

WW International Inc., down 16 cents to $22.98.

The diet plan company is partnering with The Vitamin Shoppe on products and other offerings.

Exxon Mobil Corp., up $2 to $43.50.

A solid rise in oil prices helped bolster energy company stocks.