JELD-WEN: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CHARLOTTE, N.C. — JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $33.6 million. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 47 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.33 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.22 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $45.7 million, or 53 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $5.13 billion.

JELD-WEN expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.5 billion to $4.9 billion.

