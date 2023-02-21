JELD-WEN: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CHARLOTTE, N.C. — JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $33.6 million.
The company posted revenue of $1.33 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.22 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $45.7 million, or 53 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $5.13 billion.
JELD-WEN expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.5 billion to $4.9 billion.
