FILE - In this March 8, 2012, file photo, Mexican-American singer and reality TV star Jenni Rivera poses during an interview in Los Angeles. Jenni Rivera Enterprises said Tuesday, June 18, 2019, that it has partnered with production companies Mucho Mas Media and De Line Pictures to develop a film based on Rivera’s life. Rivera died in December 2012 in a plane crash, at age 43. (Reed Saxon, File/Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES — The late Mexican-American superstar singer Jenni Rivera is getting a biopic.

Jenni Rivera Enterprises said Tuesday it has partnered with production companies Mucho Mas Media and De Line Pictures to develop a film based on the life of the woman known as the “Diva de la Banda.” Rivera died in December 2012 in a plane crash at age 43.

The film is being written by screenwriter Kate Lanier, who also wrote “Set It Off and the Tina Turner biopic “What’s Love Got to Do With It.”

Rivera, who sold some 15 million albums, was as admired for her soulful voice as she was for her openness about experiences with sexual assault and finding success in a male-dominated industry.

No cast, director or release date has been announced.

