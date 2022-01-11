Of course, Powell is quite clearly still a dove at heart, and he made that apparent throughout his testimony. He’s holding out hope that supply constraints will recede so that the Fed doesn’t have to fix the economy’s supply-demand imbalances solely through the demand side. This just so happens to be a view shared by President Joe Biden, who noted in a speech on Friday that “if car prices are too high right now, there are two solutions: You increase the supply of cars by making more of them, or you reduce demand for cars by making Americans poorer. That’s the choice. Believe it or not, there’s a lot of people in the second camp.”