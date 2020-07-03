CASINOS: As of July 3, eight of the nine casinos will be open, with only the Borgata remaining closed. Occupancy is restricted to 25% of capacity. Masks are required of all guests and employees. Smoking, drinking and eating indoors are all prohibited.
AMUSEMENT RIDES: Open at 50% capacity, with social distancing and frequent sanitization required.
WATER PARKS: Open at 50% capacity, with social distancing and frequent sanitization required.
FIREWORKS DISPLAYS: Permitted at public and private beaches, boardwalks, lakes, and lake shores as long as shows comply with restrictions on outdoor gatherings (500 people); social distancing required. Check with individual municipalities for details.
RESTAURANTS: Outdoor dining permitted, subject to social distancing rules. No indoor dining yet. Some bars have temporary permission to sell alcohol for outdoor consumption in defined areas.
BOARDWALKS: Open, with social distancing rules; masks encouraged.
