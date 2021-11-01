But Staley has also been dogged by personal missteps from the start in London. He tried to uncover the identity of a whistleblower at Barclays who had made personal accusations about a close friend. That resulted in Staley and Barclays paying large fines to regulators. He also caused a rift for Barclays with private-equity firm KKR & Co. after getting involved in a dispute between the firm and his brother-in-law.