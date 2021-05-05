The company promotes its products as using “clean” ingredients, but its image has taken a hit in the past due to product issues. Honest Co. paid $7.4 million to settle a 2015 class-action lawsuit that claimed its sunscreen was ineffective and not natural as the label said. And earlier this year, it recalled a bubble bath that may have been contaminated with infection-causing bacteria.
Honest Co., based in Los Angeles, said it sold nearly 26 million shares at $16 a piece during its initial public offering, raising almost $413 million. It plans to use some of the money to expand and sell its products outside the U.S.
It has never been profitable. Last year, it posted a loss of $14.5 million, smaller than the $31 million loss it reported in 2019. Its 2020 revenue rose 28% from the year before to $300 million.
Its stock, trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol “HNST,” rose 7% to close at $23.
Alba, who has starred in “Sin City” and the “Fantastic Four” films, has a 6.1% stake in Honest Co. that was worth nearly $130 million after the stock’s first day of trading.