NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

JetBlue Airways Corp., up 58 cents to $16.92

The airline reported a 7.9% increase in air traffic in March, along with an increase in flight capacity.

MSC Industrial Direct Co., down $2.11 to $81.60

The industrial tools and supplies distributor’s fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue fell short of forecasts.

WD-40 Co., down $8.74 to $163.60

The maker of spray lubricants and other maintenance products reported weaker-than-expected quarterly revenue.

Delta Air Lines Inc., up 91 cents to $57.86

The airline reported a 30% surge in first-quarter profit and gave investors a solid outlook for the current quarter.

Tesla Inc., up $3.75 to $276.06

U.S. lawmakers proposed the expansion of an electric vehicle tax credit.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., down $7.84 to $33.91

The drug developer said it will need more time to present data from a potential Huntington’s disease drug because of slow patient enrollment in the study.

Guardant Health Inc., up $7.81 to $73.99

The cancer diagnostics company said it made a deal to expand coverage for its liquid biopsy test Guardant360.

HollyFrontier Corp., up $1.87 to $50.04

The oil refiner and its peers in the energy industry gained on a report that oil inventories rose by 7 million barrels last week.

Kroger Co., up $1.04 to $24.98

The grocery store operator is promoting and shuffling some executives as it restructures how it operates its stores and expands partnerships.

