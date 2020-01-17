The changes took effect for tickets bought on Thursday and were posted on the airline’s website.

Passengers who buy certain more expensive types of tickets and those with a JetBlue-branded credit card do not have to pay the fees.

Many U.S. airlines have been charging for checking one or two bags for more than 10 years — Southwest is the major exception. New York-based JetBlue raised the fees by $5 in 2018, and other airlines quickly followed suit at the time.