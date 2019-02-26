NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

Mallinckrodt PLC, up $2.20 to $23.76

The pharmaceutical company beat fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts and issued a strong outlook for the year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp., up $2.72 to $26.94

The hospital operator’s results and forecast surpassed Wall Street’s expectations.

J.M. Smucker Co., up $5.03 to $106.09

The food maker reported a boost in demand for premium products during its most recent quarter.

AutoZone Inc., up $45.40 to $935

The auto parts retailer’s sales and profit rose in its most recent quarter, surpassing Wall Street forecasts.

Discovery Inc., down 82 cents to $28.39

The media company fell short of Wall Street’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

LGI Homes Inc., down $2.78 to $58.52

Homebuilders slumped after the government reported that the number of homes being built last month plunged to the lowest level in more than two years.

Home Depot Inc., down $1.68 to $188.30

The home improvement retailer fell short of forecasts for profit, revenue and a prime sales measure in the fourth quarter.

Rent-A-Center Inc., up 80 cents to $18.78

The rental products center beat profit and revenue forecasts for the quarter, but gave a weak forecast for full-year revenue.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.