NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:
Mallinckrodt PLC, up $2.20 to $23.76
The pharmaceutical company beat fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts and issued a strong outlook for the year.
Tenet Healthcare Corp., up $2.72 to $26.94
The hospital operator’s results and forecast surpassed Wall Street’s expectations.
J.M. Smucker Co., up $5.03 to $106.09
The food maker reported a boost in demand for premium products during its most recent quarter.
AutoZone Inc., up $45.40 to $935
The auto parts retailer’s sales and profit rose in its most recent quarter, surpassing Wall Street forecasts.
Discovery Inc., down 82 cents to $28.39
The media company fell short of Wall Street’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
LGI Homes Inc., down $2.78 to $58.52
Homebuilders slumped after the government reported that the number of homes being built last month plunged to the lowest level in more than two years.
Home Depot Inc., down $1.68 to $188.30
The home improvement retailer fell short of forecasts for profit, revenue and a prime sales measure in the fourth quarter.
Rent-A-Center Inc., up 80 cents to $18.78
The rental products center beat profit and revenue forecasts for the quarter, but gave a weak forecast for full-year revenue.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.