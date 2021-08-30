Powell attributed the sharp rise in reported inflation mainly to the pandemic-related surge in demand for durable goods. In early 2021, sales of long-lasting items such as refrigerators, bicycles and cars exceeded their long-term trend by about an annualized $1 trillion, even as demand for services remained depressed — a phenomenon that drove the year-over-year increase in durable goods prices up to about 7%. This doesn’t worry Powell, because he expects it to abate and because the long-run price trend in durable goods has been persistently downward, both in recent years and throughout the quarter century leading up to the pandemic.