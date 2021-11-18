The metric that generates the most controversy is the prime-age employment rate, or the percentage of people between the ages of 25 and 54 who have jobs. That rate has increased to 78.3% from 76.3% this year — the same 0.2% monthly improvement that we’ve seen with the headline unemployment rate — but continuing at that pace would only get it back to around 80% by mid-2022. That would still be a half-percentage-point lower than it was in January 2020, in large part because people who have left the labor market have not yet come back.