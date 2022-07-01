Placeholder while article actions load

The extreme inflation currently afflicting the US has multiple causes, but without a doubt one of them is the large stimulus package passed by congressional Democrats in 2021. While some economists were keen to this danger at the time, President Joe Biden can at least claim that the country was in the midst of a pandemic and he had to act despite great economic uncertainty.

No such defense is available to California Governor Gavin Newsom, who is planning further stimulus — in the form of $17 billion in tax rebates — as part of an “inflation relief package.” Newsom, like a lot of Californians, likes to say that “the future happens here first,” but in this case California has failed to learn from the US’s recent past.

Many Democrats in Washington still say that inflation is not their party’s fault. It is the result of a one-two punch, they say: first Covid, then Vladimir Putin. The evidence shows otherwise.

Compare inflation in Europe and the US, which use different methods for calculating how fast prices are rising. There is nothing nefarious about that. An exact measure is a complex mathematical feat, but under normal conditions the various techniques give roughly the same answer.

Unfortunately, times are not normal. The US method, called the CPI for the Consumer Price Index, is likely to understate slightly compared to the European method, called the HICP for the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices. Nonetheless, the comparison is informative.

On first glance, the two look similar: 8.6% for the CPI in May, 8.1% for the HCIP. This has led some Democrats to argue that the US is simply experiencing the same supply shocks as the rest of the world. When you strip out food and energy prices, however — the things most likely to be affected by the war in Ukraine — the stark difference between the US and Europe becomes evident: 6.1% in the US and 3.5% in the euro zone.

Of course, Ukrainian grain and Russian natural gas are far more important for the European economy than they are for the US economy. So while only a bit of US inflation can be tied to food and energy, the vast majority of European inflation results from those two components.

Then why is the US experiencing inflation worse than what Europe is experiencing? The timing of the inflation bumps makes it clear. US core prices — excluding energy and food — jumped in the spring of 2021, just as people started spending their stimulus checks. Eurozone core inflation, by contrast, didn’t rise above 2% until October 2021, and has remained lower than the 4.4% rate the US reached last summer.

The case that stimulus is responsible for inflation is so overwhelming that even the former chair of former President Barack Obama’s Council of Economic Advisors has made it. So why is Newsom attempting to fight inflation by providing even more stimulus?

His official statement betrays no evidence that he has seriously considered the issue. He even compounds the misguided economics by suggesting the final package will include a gas tax suspension and a rent subsidy, both of which are likely to drive up prices in those very sectors.

In fairness, there are two mitigating factors in his favor. The first is that some of the stimulus will “leak” from California and show up as inflation in neighboring states. The second is that this is all really congressional Democrats’ fault. Despite forecasts suggesting that the stimulus relief was more than enough to keep state budgets stable, they insisted on adding another $350 billion in state aid in their stimulus package. As a result, states are running surpluses even as they have yet to tap all of the funding made available to them.

There is little chance that Newsom’s inflation-relief package will actually relieve any inflation. Instead, it is likely to lead to even higher prices in California and the Western US. What Newsom and other Democrats need to understand is that too much stimulus is part of what got us into this mess — and adding even more stimulus is not the way out.

