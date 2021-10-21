Conventional wisdom is that in the U.S., third-party efforts are doomed by the first-past-the-post voting system. There’s even a name for this idea, “Duverger’s Law.” But you only need to look as far as Canada to find robust multiparty systems coexisting with first-past-the-post electoral systems. Third parties have mostly been unnecessary in the U.S. because its relatively open primary system gives people with new ideas a path to power within the parties. But the Republican Party’s increasing cult-like devotion to Trump, and the growing policy ambitions of Democrats, have opened up a space that several politicians and many voters clearly fit into. And today’s Congress is evenly divided enough that a small centrist caucus could wield enormous influence.