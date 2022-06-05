Placeholder while article actions load

Senator Joe Manchin officially said no to the president’s signature Build Back Better legislation late last year, but progressives remain furious at him. While it is too much to ask them to thank the moderate senator from West Virginia, if they want to get anything done this year, they might acknowledge that he was basically right — about the bill itself and inflation.

Manchin’s behavior during President Joe Biden’s tenure hasn’t been perfect. It’s also true, however, that the bill the House passed was bad. Had it become law, inflation would be even worse today, and most of the money involved would have been wasted on temporary initiatives.

Yes, it would also have accomplished some useful things — especially on prescription drugs and energy production — but by most accounts Manchin remains interested in acting on those issues, and there is some hope of getting something done. For the party to get to yes on that agenda is going to require all sides to get past some bitterness and recrimination. And a good way to start that would be for progressives to admit that Manchin was right to be worried.

Here it’s worth recalling some specifics: After the White House initially proposed a raft of programs whose 10-year cost amounted to more than $3 trillion, congressional leaders agreed to aim for a more modest $1.8 trillion figure. They achieved that not by pruning individual proposals, but by scheduling them to phase out.

Had the House bill become law, for example, a new program to subsidize child-care costs for parents of children under 3 years old would have been phased in over a couple of years and then vanished in 2028. A new program to split the cost of providing preschool to 3- and 4-year-olds would have expired in the same year. A program to offer additional nutritional assistance to poor kids over the summer months would have expired in 2025, along with increased subsidies for low-income users of Affordable Care Act exchanges. Boosts in the child tax credit and earned income tax credit would have lasted through the end of 2022.

The goal was to create a scenario under which 10 years’ worth of tax increases could “pay for” temporary spending programs in the hope that the programs would prove so popular as to be extended or made permanent.

But while the impact of that structure was to ensure that while Build Back Better was deficit-neutral over the 10-year period, the year-to-year impacts were quite varied. According to analysis by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, the bill as written would have raised the deficit by about $155 billion in 2022 and continued to generate $100-billion-plus deficits through the end of 2026. Then, as tax increases continued but programs phased out, those short-term deficit increases would be offset by long-term deficit cuts.

Mechanically, this would have served to further stimulate an economy that is already experiencing inflation.

In the short term, that would have meant inflation in the first half of this year even higher than what the US is now experiencing. In the longer term, the Federal Reserve could and would have offset that inflationary impact by increasing the pace of interest rate increases, reducing private and public investment and the productive capacity of the economy.

And while permanent new social programs financed with redistributive taxation would have been somewhat inflationary, since low-income people consume a larger share of their income than rich people, Democrats would at least have created something of lasting value for their trouble. The perversity of Build Back Better is that by spiking inflation for the sake of creating a multitude of short-term programs, it would simply have created political backlash that ensured the programs weren’t expanded.

It’s all well and good for Democrats to lament that their unified control of government didn’t create a universal preschool program or a child-care subsidy program or an expanded child tax credit. But it’s not Manchin’s fault these things didn’t happen — their own legislation wouldn’t have created them. It was a bad bill.

Democratic members of Congress were perfectly aware of this at the time. The bill came together because most Democrats didn’t want to pick and choose among programs — their expectation was that Manchin would pick and choose for them. That would allow each non-Manchin member to tell disappointed advocacy groups that it was Manchin’s fault that their preferred program didn’t make the cut.

It would have been convenient for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and dozens of other mainstream Democratic members of Congress. But Manchin didn’t want to wear the black hat any more than they did.

He was also of the view that the White House and the Fed were underestimating inflation risk in the economy. In retrospect, he was obviously correct.

All this time, it’s worth noting, the one piece of the legislation that Democrats made sure to keep permanent was providing tax credits to subsidize the production of zero-carbon energy. This was structured to try to be more neutral between technologies than America’s current climate subsidies, to be permanent rather than temporary, and to be far simpler and more efficient than the current system. This part of the puzzle was well-designed in its parameters, is at least somewhat anti-inflationary in its implications, and is easy to pay for in the context of a package that in the aggregate reduces the deficit by taxing the rich.

Manchin has never rejected these ideas outright, and his staff continues to negotiate with other senators about their exact design. Anyone who cares about inflation, climate change or the Biden administration’s legacy should hope that he and his interlocutors can get to yes. A good starting point would be for everyone to admit that this approach isn’t just a second-best alternative to Build Back Better, it’s actually superior — and that the senator from West Virginia has had a point all along.

