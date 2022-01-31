But his idea of putting a kind of warning or disclaimer on some podcasts feels like a half measure. I don’t think it’s going to do anything. If you like Joe Rogan and you see that label on one of his episodes, you’re going to listen to it anyway. I don’t think these things stop people from listening to this kind of stuff. You have to take it down or you have to lower its ranking in the recommendation engine. That’s pretty much the only way they can deal with this.