As U.K. regulators pore over the lopsided economics of music streaming, and as the European Union ramps up scrutiny of platforms, it’s time to put consumer choice back at the top of the priority list. Regulators have the power to help lower switching costs in the platform economy by standardizing the portability of personal data, such as music playlists, to other platforms. We’ve seen the benefits in the telecoms industry, where we can now take our phone number with us when switching operators, and in apps sharing our bank-account data.