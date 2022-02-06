Honderich funded a number of journalism scholarships, Hepburn said, adding that the publisher will be remembered in Toronto as a city builder. Nationally, Honderich will be remembered as someone who cared deeply about Canada, and about democracy, the spokesman said.
“He loved newspapers. He loved the Toronto Star and the industry as well,” Hepburn said.
Until 2020, the Honderich family was one of five that ran the Toronto Star following the death of its founder, Joseph E. Atkinson, in 1948.
But two years ago, the families agreed to sell Torstar — which holds an investment in The Canadian Press — to NordStar Capital LP. Honderich served as chair of The Canadian Press from 2001 to 2004.
He had two children, Robin and Emily, with his ex-wife Katherine Govier.