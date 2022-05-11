Placeholder while article actions load

From the moment I came here seven years ago, I have been aware of Bloomberg’s huge potential for British consumers who are interested in serious, impartial journalism. We have one of the biggest newsrooms in London — with around 500 journalists — and we have long served our Terminal customers in the Square Mile with the best coverage of markets, finance and investing. We follow 400 listed UK companies from the largest sustainable office building in the world. Our website, television, radio and other platforms already reach 100 million people, including millions of people in the UK — and in just four years we have accumulated nearly 400,000 paid digital subscribers.

But we’ve never packaged and promoted our journalism here to target a British audience.

Now we are launching Bloomberg UK.

You can read Mike Bloomberg’s explanation of why he is backing both Britain and independent journalism here. Our goal is to become the main destination for business and financial news in Britain. As you would expect, we will have plenty of coverage of the financial world — but we are also widening our lens beyond the City to chart the future of British business in all its forms, telling the story of the new industries and startups that are reshaping post-Brexit Britain as well as the big beasts of the FTSE100. With our award-winning Westminster and economics teams, we’ll provide clear-eyed, unbiased news on politics and policy — and, beyond that, culture, technology and, of course, climate, through Bloomberg Green.

Subscribers to Bloomberg UK will naturally enjoy access to all our global digital output. (We have journalists in 120 countries). But I thought I would quickly tell you about the new things you’re getting from Bloomberg UK.

* Website: A new UK digital home page, edited by Victoria Wakely, features the best of Bloomberg’s data-driven journalism. John Authers will help you invest; Stephanie Flanders and Philip Aldrick will decipher the economy; Javier Blas will explain commodities; Andrea Felsted will guide you through the High Street, while Alex Wickham unveils Westminster’s secrets; Alberto Nardelli will break some of the biggest political scoops from across Europe; and Adrian Wooldridge will put management under the microscope. Parmy Olson will help you decode the tech and cyber space; Aisha Gani will uncover the UK’s fintech unicorns for readers; Tanzeel Akhtar and Emily Nicolle will demystify crypto; Akshat Rathi will introduce you to Bloomberg Green; Paul Davies will lift the lid on banking; and if you want breaking news across global M&A our Deals team will have it first. For opinion, analysis and commentary, you will find Niall Ferguson, Martin Ivens, Clive Crook, Therese Raphael, Pankaj Mishra, Ben Schott, and Max Hastings, as well as a host of others.

* Newsletters. The Bloomberg Open will start your day and then, from June, you will wrap up your day with The Readout with expert analysis of the day’s biggest stories.

*Television & Video: In addition to our market-leading coverage through BTV, hosted by Francine Lacqua, Anna Edwards and Guy Johnson, we are launching a new weekly video series — ‘The Bloomberg Breakfast,’ profiling British CEOs, entrepreneurs and policy leaders. We have fresh episodes of Emma Barnett Meets, airing weekly. You can also watch our deep-dive analysis on Boris Johnson’s attempt to level up Britain here. You will see a host of new short and long-form video about Britain.

*Podcasts & Radio: The flagship European breakfast show ‘Bloomberg Daybreak Europe’ airs each business day from London; a live daily political show ‘Bloomberg Westminster’ is also available as a podcast. ‘The Cable,’ a markets wrap-up program, provides insights and in-depth analysis of the most pressing business and financial issues of the day. Next week we will launch our first dedicated UK podcast on the City of London, hosted by Francine and David Merritt.

*Live Events: Britain is already home to leading global summits such as Bloomberg Invest, Sustainable Business, the Bloomberg Tech summit and the Bloomberg Equality summit. We will add another annual flagship event focused on the future of UK business later this year.

*Data-driven, interactive analysis: Today, Bloomberg UK published the most comprehensive analysis of the government’s “levelling up” agenda to reduce regional inequalities. Next week we will look at the future of the City of London as it forges a new path post-Brexit.

I have only mentioned a handful of our colleagues here, risking the fury of our 2,700 journalists and analysts around the world. We will be announcing more prominent arrivals in the next few weeks. But I hope you get a sense of what we are trying to do — and that you take a look at Bloomberg UK and tell us what you think.

John Micklethwait

John Micklethwait is editor-in-chief of Bloomberg News.

