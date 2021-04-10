Naisbitt was born on January 15, 1929, in Salt Lake City and grew up in Glenwood, Utah.
His book “Megatrends: Ten New Directions Transforming Our Lives” was about understanding the present in order to predict the future. Naisbitt published several other books, some of them dealing with the rise of China. He also founded the Naisbitt China Institute, a research institution studying the transformation of China and gave many lectures on future studies during his career.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.