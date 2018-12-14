NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

Adobe Inc., down $18.08 to $230

The software company gave a disappointing profit forecast for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Inc., up 96 cents to $62.30

The airline said it flew more passengers and revenue improved in November.

Sealed Air Corp., up $1.54 to $33.94

The industrial gas company announced a new restructuring program, including job cuts, aiming to save about $200 million a year.

Starbucks Corp., down $1.57 to $65.34

The coffee company’s forecasts fell short of Wall Street expectations.

Costco Wholesale Corp., down $19.45 to $207.06

The warehouse club operator’s membership revenue and sales were weaker than analysts expected.

Johnson & Johnson, down $14.84 to $133

Reuters reported that the health care giant knew for decades that its baby powder was sometimes contaminated with asbestos.

Nucor Inc., up 69 cents to $56.39

The steelmaker gave a strong profit forecast for the fourth quarter.

Schlumberger Ltd., down $1.92 to $39.10

Energy company stocks and oil prices fell after reports showed China’s retail sales and industrial output slowed in November.

